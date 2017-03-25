Become A Cooking Pro With These Tips

Cooking is a great way to get the most out of your meals. You can fine tune your meals to taste however you want, and alter them to suit a certain condition, such as meals for those who want to eat healthy or have allergy conditions. The following tips will help you cook.

To prevent your homemade pizza from becoming soggy with all of the juicy toppings you add, lightly coat the bare dough with olive oil. Pizza sauce, peppers and meats can all weigh down a pizza dough and cause it to be soggy even after baking so be sure to brush on a bit of olive oil for a crispier, firmer pizza!

It is extremely embarrassing to have lumps in your gravy. It happens to everybody from the beginner cook to the master chef. There is a simple trick you can use to eliminate them. Drain the gravy through a fine strainer and discard the lumps. This technique can be used for other sauces or soups too.

When cutting onions, hold a match between your teeth while you cut. Make sure the match is not lit. This will keep those stinging eyes and unwanted tears away. Your experience cutting the onion will be more pleasant if you follow this simple tip each and every time.

After you have cooked mashed potatoes, make sure that you return them to the hot pan so that they can steam for the next ten minutes. This will allow for the potatoes to dry out so that you can get a rich texture when you are applying your milk and butter.

When cooking steak, make sure the pan you are using is really hot so that it sears the outside of the meat and keeps all of the juices inside. This will make your steak taste great, and it won't be dried out, since all of the flavor is still sealed inside of the meat.

Try to store spices in dark, cool places and do not store them above your stove. Places that are bright, humid and hot, can cause your spices and herbs to lose their flavor. A good place to put them would be inside of a pantry or in your kitchen cabinets.

There is an easy way to peel garlic. There are many tips and techniques for peeling garlic, but there is a simple way that doesn't involve any fancy gadgets. Take a rubber jar lid gripper and lay it on the counter. Place a clove of garlic on it and fold it over. Using a little pressure, simply roll the garlic clove around a few times inside the rubber gripper, and the skin will instantly be removed.

If you are going on a picnic, put lettuce and other vegetables in separate containers from condiments. Condiments are not to make sandwiches soggy, so by separating them, you are ensuring your sandwich will taste fresh. Also, do not place any food items next to drinks inside of the basket.

Make the best of your baking adventures by leaving eggs and butter out at room temperature the night before. Then you do not have to go through the frustration of softening the butter to the right consistency. Also, warm eggs whisk to a greater volume, which allows the cake to rise evenly.

A well organized kitchen will simplify cooking. If you are not well organized, you'll be a disaster in the kitchen. Try keeping similar items in one area. For instance, put all your spices in one cabinet.

Keep your pantry well stocked with a selection of canned meats. You never know when the power might go out for a day or two and you can't get to the store. Canned hams, salmon, or other canned meats can save the day. Just add a few other ingredients from your pantry and you'll have a great meal!

Cook up the whole bag of potatoes at once! Slice them in half and put them in the freezer! Whether you boil or bake them, you'll always be ready to thaw out potatoes to use for a hastily put together potato bar dinner, to use as ingredients for potato salad or any other dishes that use cooked potatoes.

When you are cooking any dessert that has strawberries in it, add a small amount of aged balsamic vinegar. The vinegar gives the dessert a sweet taste and it helps to enhance the strawberry's taste. If the dessert is something bigger, such as a strawberry cake, add a touch more balsamic vinegar.

Fill your plate with delicious food! Using the tips above will help you create unique dishes, or perfect an old classic. Try new things and explore the many flavors this world has to offer! Delicious, unique dishes and desserts make great gifts, especially around special days, so get cooking today!