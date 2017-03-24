End Up Being Wine Smart With These Need To Read Tips

Have you ever gone to a fancy restaurant and been confused as to which wine you should order? If so, you're in luck, as you no longer have to stare at the wine menu in confusion. All you need is the right advice to help you select wine, and this article features just that.

You should write down a few notes after trying a new wine. Make sure you write down the name of the wine, its origin and the year as well as your impressions. It will be hard to remember what a wine tasted like, especially if you attend wine tastings and try many different wines in the same day.

Keep in mind that while some individuals are billed as experts when it comes to wine, no one knows everything. Your personal preferences are your own. You may like something that an expert really hates. Make up your own mind and have fun trying new things and experimenting. You won't regret it!

Wine should be stored in a dark, cool location. One of the best places to help your wine remain fresh if you do not have a wine cellar is in a closet in your basement. Store your bottles on their side away from any light sources to help it remain fresh.

Find someone else who enjoys wine. It could be an employee at a store you go to often or an online blogger or critic whose opinion you respect. This individual can help you figure out what to try next, particularly if you are stuck in the rut of simply drinking the same thing over and over again.

If you are new to the world of wine, consider attending a wine festival. Festivals are a wonderful way to meet other people with an interest in wines and try several varieties without breaking the bank. You can also get some great ideas about pairing wines with foods. The fun and festive atmosphere also provides for a great date night out.

Think about what you like before you splurge on expensive wine. Many professionals will tell you that one bottle is better than another because of region or winery, but in the end, it all comes down to taste preference. If a less expensive variety tickles your fancy, then choose that wine with glee! It is your money and there really is no reason to spend it on wine you dislike.

It will be a lot easier to talk about wine with other connoisseurs if you master their vocabulary. There are specific words used to describe flavors and colors. You also need to familiarize yourself with different regions and wineries. Have an expert explain these terms to you and present you with a selection of wines to illustrate different examples.

No two stores are exactly the same, so when you are hunting for that perfect wine, know what you that perfect wine is and know what the stores are serving. Reading the latest reviews and offerings from the local selections helps give you a better feel for what lies within their cellar. Knowing what the store offers will help narrow down the selection process to a few names that work!

Don't fall for the trap that cheap wine is bad and expensive wine is good. There are exceptional inexpensive wines and wines that cost a small fortune that are difficult to drink. Experience as many different types as you can, no matter the price. WHo knows - you may find a favorite that is well within your everyday drinking budget.

When ordering wine at a restaurant, you should not spend too long looking at the list. If you are having diner with someone who knows a lot about wines, they will assume you are not familiar with the wines you see on the menu. It is best to choose within ten minutes.

Take the advice of wine critics with a grain of salt since you may have entirely different tastes than they do. Many people rely on critics to give them advice on what wines to select, but they end up disappointed. Only do this if you are sure that you and the critic have very similar palates.

While you may be tempted to stick with the wines you love, you shouldn't hesitate to try new ones too. Sometimes you will find that wines you never considered are the best ones to try out. If the store clerk recommends a particular wine, consider purchasing it; you may be surprised!

White and red wines should be served at different temperatures. Usually, reds need to be warmer than whites by about 10 to 15 degrees or so. You can store both in your fridge, and then take them out and let it warm to the right temperature. Try to keep reds about 60 degrees and whites about 45-50 degrees.

As you may have seen, wine is a good treat, but it can be expensive depending on what kind of wine you buy. You don't have to spend every penny of your paycheck in order to have a good tasting wine. Use this article wisely and you can have a nice wine for a good price.