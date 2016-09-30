Expert Idea To Better Cooking

How often do you enjoy cooking? If you're like most people, cooking can start to get boring after a while. Why? Because you are likely doing it multiple times a day. It's not hard to fall into a rut where you're eating the same things and cooking the same things. Here are a few tips to help you spice up your cooking.

When preparing stir-fry dishes, slice meat as thinly as possible and on its bias. It takes a little practice and time to get it right. Remove the meat when it is firm (but not frozen) and slice at a 45 degree angle across the grain of the meat.

The most difficult and time consuming thing about cooking is doing all of the prep work. You can buy pre-prepped vegetables or prep your ingredients the day before to cut down on the time you are in the kitchen. This is very helpful if you need to get dinner out in a hurry.

Rub your hands against your sink after cooking with garlic. Garlic can be an undesirable smell to have cling to you. It might sound a bit odd, but next time you are cooking with it, rub your hands against your sink. If your sink is stainless steel, it should remove the smell.

Slicing meat into thin even strips is easier when the meat is partially frozen. Asian inspired dishes such as Chinese and Thai will particularly benefit from this technique. By doing this, the meat becomes much easier to slice as the meat fibers are less likely to tear. To keep your meat cooking evenly, make sure you let the slices thaw completely before you cook them.

To save on fat when cooking, use applesauce instead of butter. A cup of applesauce is equal to a cup of butter. This will reduce fat and calorie contents of your dessert recipe. It will also make your recipe moist and delicious. Most people won't even be able to tell the difference.

Know the gender of your eggplant! There are both male and female eggplants, and it pays to know the difference. The seeds of an eggplant can be very bitter. A female eggplant's seeds have a tendency to be more bitter than those of a male eggplant. You can identify a male eggplant by its base - it will be smooth and round, whereas the female base is more oval in shape and deeply indented.

When you have taken enough celery off the stalk for your recipe, place the rest of it in aluminum foil and then place it in the refrigerator. The celery will stay fresh for at least a week by following this method and it will still have the same taste as when it was first bought.

Having trouble with your meats sticking to your pan or grill? This is an easy thing to fix. Just spray your pan or grill with a spray oil before you begin to cook. This will put a coating on the surface of the pan or grill, and will keep your meats from sticking to a dry surface.

Use fresh carrots often in your cooking. They are versatile and easy to obtain. Carrots are very rich in vitamins and minerals that can help to keep you healthy. One of the best ways to sneak there goodness into your recipes is to use carrots in place of sugar.

You must read the food labels when you're purchasing ingredients for any given recipe. There are many hidden, unhealthy ingredients put into common cooking preparations. You must make sure that your ingredients are not high in either sodium or sugar because these may cause health problems if consumed in large amounts.

Marinate meat in a bag. A lot of recipes call for meat to be marinated in a dish for a few hours, turning occasionally. This can be frustrating, as the meat is never completely coated by the marinade. A better way is to throw the meat and marinade in a ziploc bag, remove as much air as possible, and shake well to coat the meat. Place it in the fridge and simply flip the bag occasionally.

Cutting onions does not have to be a crying matter. The keys to success with onions are easy to follow and minimize tears. Chill the onions first before cutting, use your sharpest knife for cutting and turn exposed cuts down on your board. As you cut, be efficient, quick and constantly turn the largest exposed cuts down against the board. Running your vent hood will help circulate air as you cut as well.

Use this tip when cooking chicken. Rather than using a roasting rack to cook the chicken, slice an onion and put the slices in an oiled pan. Then take the chicken and place it on top of the onions. While cooking, the the onions will absorb the juices of the chicken. This is useful for later when you make a sauce from the onions by pouring water or stock into the pan and cooking on high heat for three minutes.

Placing eggs in water can let you know if they are fresh. Eggs that lie on the bottom, on their side will be fresh. Eggs that stand upright in the bottom are losing freshness and should be used promptly within a day or two. Eggs that float on top of the water should be discarded immediately. Always check eggs for freshness before using.

Get all your prep work done the night before you plan to cook a big meal. Getting the most time-consuming part out of the way helps alleviate stress during the actual meal preparation. In addition, your family or friends are sure to be impressed with the speed with which you whip up a culinary masterpiece!

Learn to make a good roux for top-notch cream sauces, gravies, soups and more. Begin by melting a few tablespoons of butter in a saucepan, and add just enough flour to soak up all of the melted butter. For recipes that call for a blonde roux, add liquid just after the butter is absorbed by the flour. For a darker roux, which imparts deeper flavor, allow the flour and butter mixture to cook a bit longer, stirring constantly.

A great, home-cooked meal is the kind of thing all of us remember. Using these tips to improve your cooking is the same as an athlete who keeps training--the more you do it, the better you get. learn as much as you can about cooking. The more tips you have, the better your meals will taste.